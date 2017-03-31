PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Relatives of a family of eight who died from carbon monoxide poisoning are suing Delmarva Power, saying the utility failed to use reasonable care when it cut off electricity to the home.

Rodney Todd, a divorced father and kitchen worker trying to raise seven children on his minimum wage salary, moved into the Princess Anne rental home a month after the utility removed a stolen meter, cutting off power.

The gas-powered generator Todd used for electricity poisoned them as they slept on April 5, 2015, authorities determined, ruling the deaths accidental.

Online court records show Todd’s ex-wife, Tyisha Chambers, and his mother, Bonnie Edwards, filed suit on Monday.

Delmarva Power hasn’t returned a request for comment.