DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Red Wings forwards Steve Ott and Dylan Larkin made the best use of their time in the penalty box during a preseason game by smiling for a picture with a 4-year-old girl in the stands.
A picture on the team’s Instagram account shows the girl, Lylah Almas, smiling with Ott and Larkin grinning in the background. The caption says the girl was “hit with the classic Ott, Larkin penalty box photobomb.” The players were serving minor penalties in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Lylah’s mother, Shannon Almas, tells the team’s website that she only noticed the players smiling when she reviewed the picture.
The photo has received more than 26,000 likes on Instagram.
