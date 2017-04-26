BANGKOK (AP) — Prosecutors in Thailand say an heir to the Red Bull fortune has asked for another delay in facing charges over an alleged hit-and-run that killed a police officer almost five years ago.
Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya has been a no-show for meetings with prosecutors on several occasions, complaining through his attorney of unfair treatment or citing duties abroad.
A recent Associated Press report revealed that he’s been living lavishly, traveling to Formula One races, snowboarding in Japan and cruising in Venice.
On Thursday, Suthi Kittisupaporn, director-general of South Bangkok Prosecutor’s Office, says Vorayuth’s attorney has asked for another delay. His client did not immediately show up.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle just broke a 122-year-old record for rain — because of course it did
- Seattle area home-price hikes lead the U.S. again; even century-old homes commanding top dollar
- Texas football player’s story prompts probe of Garfield High School recruitment
- Billionaire Paul Allen pledges $30M toward permanent housing for Seattle’s homeless
- Is Seattle a target for a North Korean nuclear attack? Well, not quite yet, insiders say
A news conference was scheduled for later Thursday.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.