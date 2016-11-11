CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Court records show a man who fatally shot a woman who was pregnant with his child plus two Pennsylvania police officers — killing one — had threatened to kill the woman last month.
Dalia Sabae filed an application for a protection-from-abuse court order last month saying 47-year-old Michael Cwiklinski was drunk and told her she “and our baby that I am pregnant with have to die.”
Authorities say Cwiklinski gunned down Canonsburg Officer Scott Bashioum and wounded Officer James Saieva (sy-EE’-VAH) when they responded to a domestic dispute at the couple’s duplex early Thursday.
Police later found Cwiklinski had killed Sabae and then himself with a gunshot to the head.
Sabae had obtained another protection-from-abuse order last year, but let it lapse when she didn’t show up in court to pursue it in December.
