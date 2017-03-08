FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Court documents show a Florida woman is set to plead guilty to threatening the parent of a boy killed in the 2012 mass shooting at a school in Newtown, Connecticut, because she thought it was a hoax.
A federal judge Wednesday set a change of plea and sentencing hearing for 57-year-old Lucy Richards. She previously pleaded not guilty to charges of transmitting threats to Lenny Pozner, father of 6-year-old Noah Pozner who died in the Sandy Hook school shooting.
The plea and sentencing hearing is set for March 29 in Fort Lauderdale federal court. Details of the plea were not announced.
Others linked to the Sandy Hook massacre have reported harassment by conspiracy theorists who argue it was staged to erode support for Second Amendment gun rights.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle evicting residents of filthy, ‘inhumane’ Sodo homeless camp ‘The Field’ WATCH
- Seattle taxes among nation’s kindest to the rich — and harshest to the poor | FYI Guy VIEW
- Day Without a Woman protest sparks debate on white privilege
- Hit man in San Antonio murder-for-hire slaying set to die
- Dick’s Drive-In to open new location — and you can vote on where
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.