BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Records show that the driver of an SUV that accelerated and killed three people at a Massachusetts auto auction has been blamed for seven car crashes in the past 30 years.

Nine people were injured at LynnWay Auto Auction in Billerica (bihl-RIH’-kuh) on May 3 when the 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee apparently lurched out of control and crashed through a wall.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2qUbJ8Q ) Registry of Motor Vehicles records show the driver was found at fault in seven crashes in Massachusetts since 1985.

Authorities haven’t identified the driver, who worked for the company and was in his 70s. No charges have been filed against him. LynnWay officials said the driver had a suspended license.

The driver told the newspaper his driving records may not be accurate.

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com