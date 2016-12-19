ARLINGTON, Tenn. (AP) — Court records show officers had responded to the home of a man fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies in West Tennessee at least twice before for reports of domestic violence.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot 48-year-old Jimmy Lee Lawson of Arlington on Saturday night after he confronted them in his driveway and threatened them with a knife.
TBI spokeswoman Susan Niland said deputies were responding to a domestic call at the home.
The Commercial Appeal (http://memne.ws/2hzQrIB) reports court records show deputies had been called to the home at least twice this year for domestic problems and used pepper spray on one occasion to subdue Lawson. During one call, Lawson’s wife said he was bipolar and off his medicine.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks regain control of own destiny for No. 2 seed in NFC playoffs with Detroit loss to the Giants
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Prime Air pilots warn Amazon shoppers that holiday package deliveries may be delayed
- Meet Thyago Vieira: The 103-mph throwing Mariners relief prospect who learned how to locate
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll defends fake punt call, says team will have to wait to see if Jon Ryan can return next week
Lawson was white. The sheriff’s office hasn’t released the names or races of the deputies, but said both were placed on routine administrative leave.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.