KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A Nepalese official says Sherpa workers are fixing the final route to the summit of Mount Everest and the first climb of the season could be days away.
Government official Gyanendra Shrestha, who is stationed at base camp, says high winds and snow near the summit on Friday are slowing down the work but the first climb could happen as early as Sunday.
The Nepalese Tourism Department has issued a record number of permits to 317 climbers to attempt scale the 8,850-meter (29,035-foot) summit. An equal number or more of Nepalese Sherpa guides will be accompanying them.
May is the best month to climb Everest and there are at least a couple of windows of favorable weather on the summit.
