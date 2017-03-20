OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The first day of spring saw temperatures in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas, that broke or tied records, including four that were more than a century old.

The National Weather Service says it was 92 degrees in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and 90 in Harrison, Arkansas, on Monday, tying records set in 1907. And 92 degree readings in Lubbock, Texas, and Lawton, Oklahoma, broke records of 90 and 91 degrees respectively that were set in 1916.

Other records include 92 degrees in Dallas to break the 1932 record of 91; 84 degrees in Houston to break the 1980 record of 83; and 85 degrees in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to break the 2011 record of 79 degrees.

Weather service meteorologist Jonathan Kurtz in Norman, Oklahoma, said the heat is due to a high pressure system pulling in heat from the desert southwest.