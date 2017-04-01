BALTIMORE (AP) — A rare 1804 silver dollar fetched almost $3.3 million dollars in what officials say is a record-breaking coin collection auction.
A five-part sale of the D. Brent Pogue coin collection that ended Friday netted a total of almost $106.7 million.
The five auction events were held over the past two years by Stack’s Bowers Galleries of Santa Ana, California, in conjunction with Sotheby’s in Baltimore.
Friday’s final auction yielded about $21.4 million, including the 1804 dollar, an 1811 half cent that brought $998,750, and a 1793 Liberty Cap cent that sold for $940,000, making it the most valuable circulated cent ever sold.
