WEST GOSHEN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a recent Pennsylvania high school graduate was shot in the head and killed in a road rage incident.
The Chester County District Attorney’s office says 18-year-old Bianca Roberson was shot by another driver as the two tried to merge into a single lane in West Goshen on Wednesday.
Roberson’s car veered off the road and was later found in a ditch. Investigators say the shooter fled, driving down the highway in a red pickup truck.
Roberson had just graduated from Bayard Rustin High School. She was headed to Jacksonville University in Florida in the fall.
District Attorney Thomas Hogan calls the shooting a “totally random, senseless act of violence.” Hogan says Roberson’s family is devastated.