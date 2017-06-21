MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man is in accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old old recent high school graduate who was trying to sell his video games and console on Craigslist.

The Miami Herald reports 22-year-old Ed Lamarre was arrested Tuesday night and is being held without bond on a second-degree murder charge.

Authorities say Brian Brown met Lamarre on June 14 after connecting with him on Craigslist. CBS 4 reports Brown was planning to leave next month for Merced College in California on a full football scholarship.

Investigators learned that Brown and Lamarre began arguing during the transaction. An arrest report says Lamarre fired several rounds at Brown, who died of his wounds the next day.

A lawyer wasn’t listed for Lamarre.