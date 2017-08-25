SRINAGAR, India (AP) — A police officer was killed and four others wounded Saturday when rebels in Kashmir fighting against Indian rule stormed a police camp in the disputed region, an official said.

At least two gunmen entered the camp in southern Pulwama town firing guns and grenades at the sentry, said Director-General of police S.P. Vaid.

Vaid said police and paramilitary soldiers were responding to the attack while reinforcement of army soldiers and counterinsurgency police encircled the camp. He said that government forces were trying to evacuate dozens of police families.

No rebel group immediately claimed the attack.

Nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim the Himalayan territory in its entirety. Rebel groups demand that Kashmir be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

Anti-India sentiment runs deep in Kashmir’s mostly Muslim population and most people support the rebels. Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown.

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, which Pakistan denies.