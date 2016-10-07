SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police say an officer was killed after suspected rebels fired at a police post in Indian-controlled Kashmir.
Another policeman and a civilian were also injured in the attack.
Police official Reyaz Ahmed said Saturday that a group of militants appeared on the outskirts of southern Shopian town overnight and tried to snatch weapons from a police bunker.
He says the rebels sprayed gunfire after police resisted, leaving a policeman dead and two others wounded.
The attack comes as Kashmir is experiencing its largest protests against Indian rule in recent years, sparked by the killing in July of a popular rebel commander by Indian soldiers.
The protests, and a sweeping military crackdown, have all but paralyzed life in Indian-controlled Kashmir. More than 80 people have been killed and thousands injured.
