SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police say an officer was killed after suspected rebels fired at a police post in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Another policeman and a civilian were also injured in the attack.

Police official Reyaz Ahmed said Saturday that a group of militants appeared on the outskirts of southern Shopian town overnight and tried to snatch weapons from a police bunker.

He says the rebels sprayed gunfire after police resisted, leaving a policeman dead and two others wounded.

The attack comes as Kashmir is experiencing its largest protests against Indian rule in recent years, sparked by the killing in July of a popular rebel commander by Indian soldiers.

The protests, and a sweeping military crackdown, have all but paralyzed life in Indian-controlled Kashmir. More than 80 people have been killed and thousands injured.