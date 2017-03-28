DEBARY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old Florida boy is recovering after being bitten by a rattlesnake that he mistook for a toy.
The incident happened Saturday in DeBary, which is north of Orlando.
Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies tell local news outlets that the child was playing in the backyard when he saw the snake under a jungle gym. It bit him on the finger and he was rushed to a hospital where he was treated with anti-venom.
Deputies say the snake was caught and killed.
No further details were immediately available.
