YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — One of only three white wolves roaming Yellowstone National Park has been put down by park staff after it was found with severe injuries.
P.J. White of the National Park Service says hikers found the female wolf Tuesday on the north side of the park.
White says the wolf was in shock and dying, leading to the decision to euthanize it and investigate what caused the injuries. The nature of the animal’s injuries could not immediately be determined.
The predator was one of three known white wolves in the park.
Most Read Stories
- No-kids wife can make herself scarce around hubby’s nephews, niece | Dear Carolyn
- Will the last middle-class person leaving Seattle turn out the lights? | FYI Guy
- Skier killed in Snoqualmie Pass avalanche remembered as ‘true educator’
- Seattle neglected to collect $3.4M payment for affordable housing as two skyscrapers were built
- Report: Seahawks would trade Marshawn Lynch to Raiders if he gets a new deal in Oakland
It had lived to 12 years old, twice the age of an average wolf in the park, and was one of the most recognizable and sought after to view and photograph by park visitors.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.