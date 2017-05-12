GRETNA, La. (AP) — A judge in Louisiana has ordered Corey Miller, the rapper known as “C-Murder” who is serving a life sentence for killing a teenager at a nightclub, to pay the victim’s family more than $1.1 million.
The New Orleans Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2pFqNDv ) Jefferson Parish Judge Glenn Ansardi of the 24th Judicial District Court found Miller liable in a 2013 civil proceeding for the killing of 16-year-old Steve Thomas. On Wednesday, he ordered Miller to pay $500,000 to each of Thomas’ parents and $150,000 to account for the victim’s suffering.
The parents’ attorney, Trey Mustian, says the order is more of a vindication of their son than any potential monetary award.
Miller was convicted for killing Thomas during a brawl outside the Platinum Club in Harvey on Jan. 12, 2002.
Most Read Stories
- Did you feel that? Small earthquake off Whidbey Island shakes region after Bremerton swarm
- World’s first light rail on a floating bridge: For I-90, Sound Transit had to invent ‘a brilliant solution’ WATCH
- Jenny Durkan, former U.S. attorney, to run for Seattle mayor
- Helicopter crew warns paddle-boarders about nearby sharks VIEW
- Trump: I was going to fire that 'showboat' no matter what VIEW
___
Information from: The New Orleans Advocate, http://www.neworleansadvocate.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.