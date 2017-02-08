PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rapper DMX gave a group of Philadelphia men advice during a surprise appearance at a homeless support group meeting.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports (http://bit.ly/2lmLQfr ) the rapper, whose given name is Earl Simmons, stopped by to speak to members of the nonprofit Ready, Willing & Able Philadelphia Wednesday night. RWA provides men with housing and full-time jobs to help combat homelessness and addiction.
DMX reached out to Councilman Kenyatta Johnson Wednesday morning to arrange the visit. He’s currently in town for Meek Mill’s Friday concert at the Wells Fargo Center.
The Yonkers native, who has battled drug addiction at various points in his life, reminded the men to keep faith in God and remain tenacious. DMX capped the meeting by playing pool and eating dinner with members of the organization.
Most Read Stories
- Nordstrom shares climb despite tweet attack from Trump over Ivanka fashion line
- Seattle No. 6 in new ranking of best places to live in U.S.
- Fact check: No arrests from 7 nations in travel ban? Judge in Seattle was wrong
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Seattle City Council votes to cut ties with Wells Fargo over Dakota Access Pipeline lending VIEW
___
Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.