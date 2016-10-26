LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper Coolio has been sentenced to probation after pleading no contest to bringing a concealed firearm to Los Angeles International Airport last month.
The rapper, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey, entered the plea during a court appearance Wednesday.
District Attorney’s spokesman Ricardo Santiago says the rapper was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and 45 days of community service.
The “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper was arrested Sept. 17 when a security screener found a handgun in his bag.
The 53-year-old was convicted in 2001 of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of cocaine base in 2009.
A call to his manager was not immediately returned.
The plea and sentence were first reported Wednesday by celebrity website TMZ.
