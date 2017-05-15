ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Rapper Travis Scott’s recent arrest after a concert in Arkansas is not his first on accusations of encouraging fans to join him on stage.
Police in Rogers say the Houston-born musician, whose real name is Jacques Webster, was arrested Saturday night on charges of inciting a riot, disorderly conduct and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Police say Webster encouraged fans to bypass security and rush the stage, leaving a security guard, a police officer and several others injured.
The Associated Press has sought comment from Webster’s representatives.
Webster was sentenced to one year of court supervision after pleading guilty to reckless conduct charges stemming from a 2015 incident in Chicago at the Lollapalooza music festival. Chicago officials said Webster encouraged fans to vault security barricades. No one was injured.