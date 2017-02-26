LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s toughest competitor in his campaign for a second term might not be another candidate.
Anxiety over denser, taller development and a jump in violent crime have injected some uncertainty into what otherwise looks like a lopsided contest.
The 46-year-old Democrat faces 10, little-known rivals in the March 7 election and is favored to return to City Hall.
However, the mayor shares the ballot with a proposal intended to restrict large real estate projects that challenges his vision for building thousands of new apartments clustered around train stations.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Big pool of blood’: Redmond man shoots cougar in research cage
- Afraid and confused, legal immigrants backing out of Seattle-area home purchases
- 5-year-old Kent girl re-creates iconic photos of notable black women for Black History Month VIEW
- UW's Kelsey Plum breaks Jackie Stiles' NCAA all-time scoring record in 57-point performance vs. Utah VIEW
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
And there are concerns about safety with a higher crime rate.
One of the biggest questions is who will vote.
Angelenos tend to greet local elections with a shrug, and turnout sometimes struggles to get into double digits.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.