BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Nevada woman who alerted authorities after the father of two missing Idaho girls showed up on her ranch says the man was cold, barefoot and looking for help for the kids he said he left behind in the mountains.

Vera Baumann said she had seen news reports and suspected the man who walked to her home Monday was the father of 7-year-old Madison Ann Dundon and 6-year-old Jaylynn Dawn Dundon.

Baumann’s husband, 72-year-old Jim Baumann, went out to talk to the stranger while she grabbed a shotgun and called 911. Baumann said Dundon offered the couple several hundred dollars if they would help him, and the girls were nowhere in sight.

“He said he left them behind,” Baumann told Boise TV station KTVB. “He knew they were not going to make it, so he walked in for help.”

Authorities arrived at the ranch a short time later, and the search for the girls began.

Eureka County Sheriff Keith Logan said Dundon tried to give them information about where the girls were located, but he had hypothermia and couldn’t provide detailed directions.

After several hours of searching, rescuers found the girls about a mile away from the Baumanns’ home. They are expected to make a full recovery, Logan said.

Dundon was been taken into custody by law enforcement. Police did not release further details.

The girls were reported missing last weekend, and police said their father had checked them out of their elementary school on May 10, telling acquaintances that the family was going camping. On May 11, in Eureka County, Nevada, a couple called police to report they had heard a gunshot and come across a man near a burning car while out on a walk. It took several days for investigators to recover a partial vehicle identification number that linked the burned Chevrolet Silverado to Dundon.