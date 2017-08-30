KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Torrential monsoon rains are lashing Pakistan’s port city of Karachi following days-long downpours in neighboring India that especially caused havoc in Mumbai.

TV footage showed streets were submerged already after the heavy rains began early Thursday. Pakistan’s meteorological department says rains will continue for three days in various parts of Sindh province, where authorities closed schools as a precaution. Karachi is the provincial capital.

Windstorms and rains are also expected in the southwestern Baluchistan and eastern Punjab provinces. The meteorological department says rains are also expected in the capital, Islamabad, and in Pakistan’s portion of Kashmir.

Rains regularly trigger floods in South Asian nations during the monsoon season, which runs from June through September.

In Mumbai, the rains halted public transport and caused flights to be diverted earlier this week.