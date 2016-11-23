AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — The lone survivor of a head-on crash between two freight trains in the Texas Panhandle has filed a lawsuit seeking more than $1 million in damages.
The Amarillo Globe-News reports (http://bit.ly/2g5ChM7 ) Derek Schilling filed the lawsuit last week in Tarrant County against his employer, BNSF Railway.
His lawsuit accuses BNSF of negligence in the June accident outside the town of Panhandle, about 25 miles northeast of Amarillo.
Investigators have said an eastbound BNSF train failed to slow at a yellow warning signal and then continued past a red stop signal before striking an oncoming BNSF train.
Schilling, a 13-year employee of BNSF, jumped from his westbound train just before the crash, suffering injuries. Three others were killed.
BNSF spokesman Joe Faust declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Information from: Amarillo Globe-News, http://www.amarillo.com
