BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say that apartments and other properties in western Germany and Britain are being searched in an investigation of two people accused of supporting the Nusra Front, an al-Qaida-linked group in Syria.
Federal prosecutors said that the raids were conducted Wednesday in an effort to secure more evidence against the pair, whom they didn’t identify.
The suspects are accused of having supported the Nusra Front for several years, collecting donations and helping organize aid convoys. They are suspected of sending ambulances, medical equipment, medicine and food to the group in Syria.
The Nusra Front has renamed itself the Fatah al-Sham Front.
