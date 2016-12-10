MEXICO CITY (AP) — A radio station in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua says one of its reporters has been shot dead outside his home.
Antena Radio in the state capital, also called Chihuahua, says Adrian Rodriguez was killed Saturday morning and prosecutors are investigating whether his work may have been a motive.
Antena Radio adds that Rodriguez spent more than 15 years at radio, print and online outlets. He joined Antena’s parent company GRD Multimedia in April to cover state and local government.
The Chihuahua state journalists’ union condemned Rodriguez’s murder and called for an exhaustive investigation.
Mexico is one of the world’s most dangerous countries for journalists. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, at least eight were killed in Mexico this year prior to Rodriguez’s death.
