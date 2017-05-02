HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A second Connecticut racing pigeon enthusiast has been sentenced to a year of probation for his role in capturing and killing federally protected hawks.
A U.S. District Court judge on Tuesday also ordered Stamford resident Adam Boguski to perform 60 hours of community service and pay a $250 fine.
Prosecutors say Boguski and co-defendant Thomas Kapusta systematically lured at least 11 hawks into a trap and shot them because they felt the raptors were a threat to the approximately 100 pigeons they co-owned.
Boguski pleaded guilty to conspiracy to take, capture and kill red-tailed hawks and Cooper’s hawks and to taking, capturing and killing Cooper’s hawks.
Kapusta also pleaded guilty and was sentenced in October to a year of probation and 90 hours of community service.
