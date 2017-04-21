PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island city has given first passage to a sweeping new ordinance that would ban racial profiling by police and establish strict controls on how to conduct traffic and pedestrian stops.

The Providence City Council voted 12-0 in favor of the bill on Thursday. Three council members were absent.

The bill will need to be passed a second time before it can be sent to Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza, who has said he will sign it. The council president said the second vote won’t be scheduled until the state attorney general reviews the ordinance.

The ordinance would also limit the use of a gang database and provide protections based on gender identity and housing, medical and immigration status.

The police union has opposed parts of the ordinance.