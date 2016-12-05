WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Three conservative New Zealand lawmakers say they will seek to lead the country after the surprise resignation of Prime Minister John Key.

The contenders are Deputy Prime Minister Bill English, Health Minister Jonathan Coleman and Corrections Minister Judith Collins. Several other National Party lawmakers on Tuesday said they haven’t ruled out entering the race.

In New Zealand, the prime minister is chosen by the governing party’s top lawmakers, who make up the caucus. The caucus is expected to make a decision at a meeting on Dec. 12.

Key had been a popular leader for eight years and was widely expected to contest a fourth straight election next year before he stunned the nation on Monday by announcing his resignation.

Key has endorsed English, who is also the finance minister.