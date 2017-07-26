NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A rabbi who founded a Connecticut school and is the center of an abuse scandal there has turned himself in to police to face charges of sexually assaulting a minor.
The New Haven Register reports 77-year-old Rabbi Daniel Greer was charged Wednesday with sexual assault and risk of injury. Defense attorney William Dow says Greer intends to plead not guilty.
A federal jury in May awarded $15 million in compensatory damages to a former student who alleges he was repeatedly raped and molested by Greer when he attended the Yeshiva School of New Haven from 2001 to 2005. Greer founded the school.
Attorney Antonio Ponvert III represented the student and confirms to the newspaper the accuser in the criminal case is the same person.
Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com
