“Shimon never saw his dream of peace fulfilled. And yet he did not stop dreaming, and he did not stop working.” — President Barack Obama, who eulogized former Israeli president and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Shimon Peres.
___
“Hitler massacred 3 million Jews … there’s 3 million drug addicts. There are. I’d be happy to slaughter them.” — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who raised the rhetoric over his bloody anti-crime war to a new level.
___
“It was chaotic. There was yelling and screaming, a lot of people in shock. Things like this we see in movies. You don’t think you’re going to see it in real life.” — Tom Spina, a maintenance supervisor who was in the terminal when a New Jersey Transit commuter train barreled through Hoboken station and crashed into a barrier, killing one person and injuring more than 100 others.
