“There are few people who we share this world with, who change the course of human history, not just through their role in human events, but because they expand our moral imagination and force us to expect more of ourselves. My friend Shimon was one of those people.” — President Barack Obama after the death of former Israeli leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Shimon Peres.

“I watched her very carefully and I was also holding back. I didn’t want to do anything to embarrass her.” — Donald Trump the day after the first presidential debate with Hillary Clinton.

“This will be transparent. This will be looked at by multiple sets of eyes, and not just ours.” — El Cajon Police Chief Jeff Davis after a black man reportedly acting erratically at a strip mall in suburban San Diego was shot and killed by police.