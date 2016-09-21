“Death to your oppression.” — An entry in a journal kept by accused New York/New Jersey bomber, Ahmad Khan Rahami, according to court papers.

___

“Nobody claimed that he was a perfect individual. Who is perfect? But that night he was not a criminal.” — Melvin Hall, attorney for the family of Terence Crutcher, the unarmed black man shot to death in the middle of a Tulsa, Oklahoma, street last week by a white police officer.

___

“Most people were probably blindsided by the news, and that’s largely due to their tightly managed images.” — Janice Min, president of the Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group, after Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie filed for divorced this week.