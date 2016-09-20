“He’s a very friendly guy. That’s what’s so scary.” — Ryan McCann, who frequented the fried-chicken restaurant owned by Ahmad Khan Rahami’s family, after Rahami, 28, was captured and suspected of planting bombs in New York and New Jersey.

___

“If I had a bowl of skittles and I told you just three would kill you, would you take a handful?” — Donald Trump Jr. in a message posted on Twitter likening Syrian refugees to a bowl of poisoned Skittles candy.

___

“He looked just blank in the eyes like he wasn’t even there.” — Minnesota mall stabbing victim Ryan Schliep to WCCO-TV on Dahir Ahmed Adan, 20, who authorities say injured 10 people before he was shot and killed by an off-duty police officer.