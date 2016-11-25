NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — Newtown’s school superintendent says the fourth anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre will be marked by a full day of classes and quiet reflection.
The Connecticut Post reports (http://bit.ly/2fzWBHn ) that Superintendent Joseph Eradi sent an email to parents this week saying he’s certain many families will join him “in finding private space for personal reflection” as the community continues to recover from “an unconscionable act of violence.”
On Dec. 14, 2012, a gunman entered the school and shot to death 20 first graders and six educators. He also killed himself and his mother.
Eradi says school staff, if requested, will provide talking points for parents to help with conversations about the tragedy.
Leaders of the town’s Interfaith Clergy Association are expected to lead a private prayer service with staff before classes begin.
Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com
