PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Two senior prosecutors who specialize in homicide have been assigned to the case of the 12-year-old Florida girl whose body was found in a creek days after she went missing.
But little else has been made public about what happened to Naomi Jones between May 31 when she was last seen and Monday, when two fishermen found her body.
The Pensacola News Journal (http://on.pnj.com/2rJyBFW) reports police have questioned two people on interest in the case. No one has been charged in her death.
On Tuesday investigators searched Eight Mile Creek for evidence. An autopsy was performed Tuesday, but results weren’t released.
Naomi graduated from elementary school and was set to start middle school in the fall.
KlassKids Foundation stared a GoFundMe for Naomi’s family.