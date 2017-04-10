LUCCA, Italy (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and world leaders are holding an urgent meeting in Italy to discuss the crisis in Syria.
The meeting of the “likeminded” countries is taking place on the sidelines of the Group of 7 industrialized economies. In addition to G-7 countries, diplomats are attending from Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and others.
The diplomats made no remarks during a brief photo opportunity at the start of the meeting.
The inclusion of Mideast countries is important because the U.S. strategy for Syria involves enlisting help from those nations to ensure security and stability in Syria after the Islamic State group is defeated.
Most Read Stories
- Teacher, boy die when husband opens fire in California class VIEW
- Video of passenger getting dragged off flight sparks uproar
- After abuse allegations, Ed Murray's political foes may see opening in Seattle mayoral race
- West Seattle star Nate Pryor picks Washington
- Cornerback or offensive lineman? Here's who the mock drafts have the Seahawks taking
The meeting was hastily organized after a chemical weapons attack that prompted the U.S. to launch airstrikes against Syria’s military.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.