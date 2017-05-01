ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A member of the Mohawk tribe has been crowned 2017 Miss Indian World at the Gathering of Nations.
The 23-year-old Raven Swamp, of Kahnawake, Quebec, Canada, received the honor this weekend out of 23 Native American women representing their different tribes. Contestants were judged on areas of tribal knowledge, dancing ability, public speaking, and personality assessment.
Dancers from across the United States, Canada and Mexico came to Albuquerque this weekend for the Gathering of Nations — one of North America’s most prominent American Indian powwows.
The powwow featured a number of competitions for dancers, drummers and performers.
Miss Indian World will represent native and indigenous people as a cultural goodwill ambassador for one year.
