MONTREAL (AP) — The city of Montreal’s push to ban new pit bulls has suffered a setback after a judge ruled parts of the legislation can’t be introduced until a court hearing is held on the merits of the case.

On Monday, the SPCA obtained a temporary stay to suspend several pit bull-related provisions of the city’s animal control bylaw, which came into effect that day. It argued that some elements are discriminatory, unreasonable and unenforceable and would result in all pit bulls being penalized regardless of their behavior.

On Wednesday, Superior Court Justice Louis J. Gouin extended his temporary stay, saying the SPCA had demonstrated a “real and immediate urgency” and the existence of a “serious issue” that needed to be settled.