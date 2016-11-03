TORONTO (AP) — The provincial Quebec government announced Thursday that a public inquiry into freedom of the press and police surveillance of journalists will be launched amid revelations various forces monitored reporters’ phones.

The province’s two largest police forces said earlier this week that they had monitored the phones of six prominent journalists in 2013 in an effort to track down a person alleged to have leaked sensitive wiretap information involving a prominent labor leader.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the surveillance reports “troubling.”

“Not only is freedom of the press important, it’s one of the foundational safeguards of a free democracy, of a free society,” the Liberal leader said Thursday during a news conference.

Trudeau said he has received assurances from federal policing agencies that no actions are taking place on their part that infringe on the rights of reporters.

Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee said Thursday that a panel of experts will have all the powers typically granted to a commission of inquiry, including being able to compel witnesses to testify.

Earlier on Thursday, Parti Quebecois member Stephane Bergeron, the public security minister at the time of the provincial police surveillance, stepped down as Opposition critic in the field, saying he feared becoming a distraction to the party.

A day earlier, Bergeron denied asking that journalists be tracked.

He acknowledged having contacted the provincial police director at the time, Mario Laprise, following a complaint from ex-union boss Michel Arsenault over alleged leaked wiretaps.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard announced earlier this week directives to better protect press freedom in the mostly French-speaking province after reports of a separate incident where Montreal police spied on a popular columnist at the newspaper “La Presse” by tracking his cellphone calls, texts and whereabouts.

The French-language newspaper reported this week that it had learned at least 24 surveillance warrants were issued for Patrick Lagace’s phone this year at the request of the police’s special investigations unit. That section is responsible for looking into crime within the police force.

The newspaper is going to court on Friday to put a seal on the data that was collected.