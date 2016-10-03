MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say an 80-foot yacht was left listing in the water after a would-be thief crashed it into several boats and a Miami Beach Marina dock.

The incident happened late Sunday.

Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez tells the Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2dE0zM2 ) the first crash happened around 11:30 p.m. when a stream of callers to 911 complained of a large boat crashing into other boats at the marina. He says another boat theft was later discovered at the marina.

Hernandez says they found the yacht crashed into the dock with “substantial damage to numerous docked boats.” Witnesses told investigators the thief jumped into the water.

Divers searched but didn’t find him.

Police say they stabilized the boat and towed it from the scene.

No one has been arrested.