MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say back-to-back quakes have caused cracks in small buildings in a resort town south of Manila where jittery tourists left and patients were brought out of a hospital amid alarm over aftershocks.
Philippine seismologists say a quake with a magnitude of 5.6 followed shortly by a magnitude 6 quake struck near Mabini town in Batangas province Saturday afternoon. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
They say the quakes were felt in outlying provinces, including in Manila, the capital, where people rushed out of buildings and hotels in panic as the ground shook.
The Philippines sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where earthquakes and volcanoes are common.
