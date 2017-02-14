WYNNEWOOD, Pa. (AP) — Two teachers at a Quaker school outside Philadelphia have been suspended over fallout from a Palestinian speaker’s invitation to a school club they supervised.
A lawyer representing Ariel Eure and Layla Helwa tells the Philadelphia Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2lfT6J8 ) the teachers were put on administrative leave Monday from Friends’ Central School in Wynnewood. The two supervised the school’s Peace and Equality in Palestine club.
They invited Swarthmore College Professor Sa’ed Atshan to speak last week at the club. Parents complained about Atshan’s involvement in a movement that advocates punitive measures against Israel to end the occupation of Palestinian territories. School leaders canceled his speech.
About 65 students and Eure and Helwa walked out of a school meeting in protest.
The administration says the teachers are on leave while a review is conducted.
Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com
