CUSHING, Okla. (AP) — A 5.0-magnitude earthquake centered near one of the world’s key oil hubs has triggered fears the temblor may have damaged key infrastructure and rendered century-old downtown buildings unsafe in the latest Oklahoma town rattled by increasingly strong quakes.

Cushing Assistant City Manager Jeremy Frazier told a late-night news conference that a few minor injuries were reported in the quake that struck at 7:44 p.m. Sunday. He said the damage appeared to be contained to downtown, where piles of debris sat at the base of some commercial buildings.

Fearing aftershocks, police cordoned off older parts of the city to keep gawkers away. Frazier said an assisted living community had been evacuated after damage was reported.

City officials have scheduled a news conference for Monday morning to discuss the quake’s impact.