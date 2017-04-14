What is different in the latest U.S. dust-up with North Korea?

What could possibly go wrong?

Threats and bluster are part of a familiar and long-running game of brinkmanship between the U.S. and North Korea, but this time the situation has been made more dangerous by two volatile new players: Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump.

The current incarnation of North Korea’s ruling dynasty, Kim Jong Un, is in his early 30s — and a less predictable character than his father, Kim Jong Il. In little more than five years in office, he has executed his uncle, likely ordered the assassination of his half brother and redoubled efforts to develop a nuclear weapon capable of reaching the United States.

Then, there is President Trump, often prone to impulse and almost always undiplomatic, only 12 weeks in office and, like other new presidents, still learning on the job. Through tweets and spoken words, Trump has promised to stop North Korea’s progress toward becoming a nuclear power. “North Korea is a problem. The problem will be taken care of,” Trump said Thursday morning.

“The most unpredictable part of this story is Trump, not North Korea. North Korea is doing what it always does,” said Sue Mi Terry, a former CIA analyst who specializes in North Korea. “There is a lot of brinkmanship going on, but people can miscalculate,” she warned. “And things could go very, very wrong.”

Q: What might North Korea do?

A: North Korea has indicated it will do something to mark the 105th anniversary on Saturday of the birth of its modern-day founder, Kim Il Sung. Although Kim Jong Un in his new year’s address warned that the country might test an intercontinental ballistic missile, military analysts believe that it isn’t ready for such a test.

But North Korea could test another short- or medium-range missile, a common enough occurrence, or a nuclear weapon. Satellite intelligence suggests a nuclear test could be in the works. Vice Minister Han Song Ryol said Friday, “At a time and at a place where the headquarters deems necessary, it will take place.”

North Korea has conducted five nuclear tests since 2006, each followed by howls of indignation from the international community and fresh U.N. Security Council sanctions.

Q: How would the U.S. respond?

A: The Trump administration has been signaling that this time, it will respond forcefully to another North Korean nuclear test. Officials have disparaged the Obama administration’s policy toward North Korea, a strategy known as “strategic patience.” No one knows whether Trump would take military action. U.S. intelligence officials were quoted Thursday by NBC News as saying they were prepared to launch an airstrike with conventional weapons, most likely Tomahawk cruise missiles from one of two U.S. destroyers in the region. But Reuters quoted a senior Trump administration official as saying that report was “flat wrong.”

What the U.S. would strike is unclear. North Korea’s nuclear tests are conducted underground, and there is no obvious target that wouldn’t have the risk of nuclear fallout. Analysts say it would be possible to retaliate through other means, such as attacking North Korea’s submarine fleet off its east coast, something that could be accomplished more discreetly through sabotage than airstrikes.

“Trump needs to make sure he does something different from Obama in response to a nuclear test. They can’t just go through the motions at the U.N. Security Council, but they have to be sure they don’t pursue a unilateral response that backfires or fails,” said Scott Snyder of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Q: How might North Korea respond if the U.S. takes military action?

A: Given all its rhetoric, North Korea would feel hard-pressed not to retaliate against a U.S. strike. “Our revolutionary strong army is keenly watching every move by enemy elements with our nuclear sight focused on the U.S. invasionary bases not only in South Korea and the Pacific operation theater but also in the U.S. mainland,” North Korea’s official Rodong Sinmun newspaper warned Tuesday.

It is unlikely North Korea could target the U.S. mainland, but 28,000 U.S. troops in South Korea and 50,000 in Japan are within striking distance. The most exposed are those stationed near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating North and South Korea. The South Korean capital, Seoul, is only 30 miles away, making it vulnerable to conventional artillery dug into the mountainsides near the DMZ.

“There would be a great temptation for the North Koreans to throw a few artillery shells into Seoul. They might not be able to flatten the place, but they could do a lot of damage,” said Carl Baker, a retired Air Force officer who was stationed in South Korea and who is now with the Pacific Forum CSIS in Honolulu.

Military analysts have no doubt that combined U.S. and South Korean forces could beat North Korea. But a wounded North Korean government could punish adversaries with what strategists sometimes refer to as the last lash of the dragon’s tail.

During an earlier showdown with North Korea in 1994, the Clinton administration weighed airstrikes to prevent North Korea from reprocessing fuel rods from its Yongbyon nuclear complex. The plan was scuttled after computer simulations showed that up to 1 million people could be killed by North Korean retaliation. The death toll could be even larger today because of new real-estate developments in the northern suburbs of Seoul, Baker said.

Q: How would Asian neighbors react if the U.S. struck North Korea?

A: China would protest any U.S. airstrikes against North Korea, its traditional Communist ally, with the same type of language that Russia used in complaining about the American attack against its ally, the Syrian government. Analysts do not believe China would directly step into the conflict today as it did during the 1950-53 Korean War, when Mao Zedong sent troops across the Yalu River to fight for North Korea. But Chinese leaders likely would position themselves in a more confrontational position.

Q: How would military action against North Korea be received in South Korea and Japan?

A: The U.S. allies of South Korea and Japan might be angrier than China if the United States took unilateral action, since they stand to bear the brunt of North Korean retaliation.

Trump’s strong stance toward North Korea could alienate South Koreans at a time they are poised to vote for a new president. A special election is scheduled for May 9 to replace the ousted President Park Geun-hye, and her successor is likely to be less conservative.

“The safety of South Korea is as important as that of the United States. There should never be a pre-emptive strike without South Korean consent,” Moon Jae-in, one of the leading candidates, said in a Facebook post. Moon also has said he would try to solve the problem by heading to Pyongyang, not the U.S.

Robert Gallucci, a professor at Georgetown University who was with the Clinton administration in 1994 when it considered striking North Korea, said the U.S. would have to spend months preparing its allies to defend themselves and their civilian populations before taking what in military parlance is called “kinetic action.”

The question, he said at a Council on Foreign Relations discussion last month in New York, boils down to this: “Are we ready to go to war? And if we’re not, what the hell are we talking about?”

Q: If we don’t want to go to war, what other options are there?

A: Trump said he offered Chinese President Xi Jinping better terms on trade if China would do more to rein in North Korea. Almost all North Korea’s fuel oil, hard currency, construction material and imported food passes through the 850-mile border between the two countries. The United States also could apply pressure on China with so-called secondary sanctions, which would target Chinese companies and banks that deal with North Korea.

The Trump administration could consider direct negotiations with the North Koreans. During the campaign, Trump raised the idea of inviting Kim Jong Un over for a hamburger. A North Korean delegation was supposed to come to New York last month for back-channel talks, but after the assassination of Kim Jong Un’s half brother, Kim Jong Nam, in Malaysia, the visa for the head of the delegation was canceled.

If there ever was a hamburger, it was taken off the table.