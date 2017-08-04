The project OperaCamion, a mobile stage, with its cast and crew, puts into practice the notion that “culture is a fundamental right, and it’s the duty of the municipality to give people access to it,” said Luca Bergamo, Rome’s deputy mayor.

On a steamy evening in late June, Lisa Scen, a retired cook of inscrutable age, donned a simple beige dress and glittery earrings and prepared to go to her first night at the opera.

Actually, the opera came to her.

The OperaCamion, a mobile stage, with its cast and crew, set up in a shabby square of scorched, uncut grass in the outlying San Basilio quarter of Rome, where Scen has lived for the past 30 years. It was a free, one-night performance of Mozart’s “Don Giovanni.”

She was excited.

“Rich or poor, we all need diversions, especially in summer when it’s so hot,” said Scen, scouting for a seat and zeroing in on one of the few benches in the square whose wooden boards had survived past acts of vandalism. “The difference is that the rich can go on holiday, and those who can’t are destined to solitude.”

That made the evening’s entertainment — provided by a young cast of singers and Teatro dell’Opera di Roma’s youth orchestra — all the more special, “like going to a wedding,” she said happily.

It would be a fair bet to say that seeing an opera was a first for many of the evening’s attendees in this down-at-the-heels neighborhood, which periodically makes news for its drug gangs, daylight shootings and protests against foreigners moving into the local public housing projects.

“This place is really, hmm, rock ‘n’ roll,” said Fabio Cherstich, the director of “Don Giovanni” and creator of the OperaCamion project, which aims to bring opera to what he described as “nonelitist” audiences in far-flung Rome neighborhoods. This summer, the opera truck will also tour towns devastated by earthquakes in 2016.

“Each piazza is an unknown quantity, because they are places known to be difficult,” said Cherstich. “We try to bring a little happiness. We want the event to become a celebration.”

For Rome’s municipal government, one of the sponsors, the project puts into practice the notion that “culture is a fundamental right, and it’s the duty of the municipality to give people access to it,” said Luca Bergamo, Rome’s deputy mayor who came to the premiere last week.

Mayor Virginia Raggi was also present, and ended the evening surrounded by a crowd of residents who took the opportunity to buttonhole her and share a litany of complaints.

(Another group of demonstrators, which goes by the name Clash City Workers, was on hand to protest the continuing cuts to Italy’s musical theater and the gradual disappearance of in-house orchestras, choral ensembles and dance troupes.)

Bergamo said the OperaCamion was an attempt to break down barriers between downtown Rome and its more peripheral neighborhoods, as well as the cultural barriers for those who “may be scared of the formality of opera.”

In many ways, Cherstich is merely restoring to opera its popular roots, transporting the medium out of stately theaters where ticket costs are prohibitive for most and onto the streets for “a public that is not yet a public,” Cherstich said.

The project also means to challenge the “white head,” or older, demographic that prevails in opera audiences to “create a new public,” for the future, he said.

Carlo Fourtes, the superintendent of the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, which produced the project, said the theater was “doing everything possible” to “lower the average age and increase the spectators.”

Those under 26 have access to specially discounted 15-euro tickets (about $17) to the regular season, “a very positive policy,” said Mattia Santilli, 26, who came to “Don Giovanni” with a friend, Chiara Da Rold, 24. They sat in one of the front rows sharing a large bowl of cold pasta.

“Italian melodrama starts as popular — it was not an elite genre,” noted Paolo Fallai, the president of the board of Rome’s municipal libraries, one of the project’s sponsors.

In the 19th century, Italians of all social strata hummed and whistled popular opera arias in the same way that today’s teenagers rap along to chart toppers. “Everyone had the opportunity to know opera, not just the dominant classes,” he said.

OperaCamion — which began last year with a coproduction of Rossini’s “Barber of Seville” by the opera houses of Rome and Palermo — was conceived in that same spirit.

On stage, the small cast warbled melodiously at a clipped pace, interacting playfully and conspiratorially with the audience, which camped in front of the truck, sitting on folding chairs and blankets brought from home.

“They’re all so young, and that makes it very lively,” said Marilú Giuliana, a retired social worker who grew up in the neighborhood. “San Basilio needs these kinds of situations.”

It was clear, however, that some residents were not acquainted with theater etiquette. Cellular phones added unscripted notes to Mozart’s score. Dogs were not muzzled, and children played a rowdy game of tag on a nearby street. Small groups of residents plunked themselves next to the stage to converse — decidedly not sotto voce.

Still, the audience seemed to have a good time, although some complained they could not understand the plot without subtitles. People clapped — sometimes in the wrong spots — while the cast played for laughs, drawing delighted hoots.

Cherstich abridged the production and designed it “as if it was a thriller, with a series of plot twists,” he explained.

The bare-bones stage, brightened by a series of curtains and a screen for videos, was split into levels connected by a ladder, steps and a slide, and the singers scrambled from one level to the other. “It’s really tiring for the cast,” he said.

Captivating videos by artist Gianluigi Toccafondo set the opera in a Las Vegas-type amusement park, a place of “entertainment and artifice,” according to Toccafondo, who designed the production while Cherstich directed it.

“I’ll be happy as long as they don’t throw dead cats on the stage,” said Toccafondo between laughs, referring to what he described as a Roman tradition captured in one scene of Federico Fellini’s 1972 movie, “Roma,” where the audience turns against a Fred Astaire impersonator.

He needn’t have worried.

“If I stayed to the end it means I liked it,” said Carlo Vigevani, who listened attentively throughout the performance. An opera buff, he thought the adaptation had been a little too condensed, but he liked the staging.

“I hope they come more often,” he said. “It’s a way of upgrading the neighborhood.”