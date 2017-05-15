MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin, who whiled away the time playing the piano while waiting Sunday for the Chinese leader, says he has not decided yet what he would play when he meets U.S. President Donald Trump.
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met Putin with in April, followed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s meeting with Trump at the White House several weeks later.
The date for the much-anticipated meeting between Trump and Putin has not been set but it’s likely that they would meet at the G-20 summit in July in Germany.
Asked Monday by reporters which song he would play when he meets with Trump, Putin said they “need to meet first, talk and then choose the tune to match.”
