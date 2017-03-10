MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin is to host his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks focusing on Syria, where Russia and Turkey have launched mediation efforts and coordinated military action.

The two countries brokered a cease-fire in December that helped reduce the scale of fighting between Syrian President Bashar Assad and the opposition, and theyalso co-sponsored two rounds of talks this year between Assad’s government and its foes. A third round is set for next week.

At the same time, Russia and Turkey coordinated their operations against the Islamic State group in Syria. A Russian air raid last month accidentally killed three Turkish soldiers, but the incident didn’t derail the rapprochement.

Friday’s talks in the Kremlin are also set to deal with joint energy projects and trade.