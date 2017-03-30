MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin says he is ready to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump if Finland hosts an Arctic summit.
Putin and Finland’s president, Sauli Niinisto, both expressed openness for such a meeting when they spoke at an Arctic forum in the Russian city of Arkhangelsk Thursday.
Asked by a moderator if Finland was willing to host a summit of Arctic nations’ leaders that for the first time brings together Putin and Trump, Niinisto said that it would be honored to do so.
Putin answered in kind, saying he would be glad to take part in it if such a meeting is held.
Finland is set to take the rotating leadership in the Arctic Council in May.
