MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin has promoted the head of Russia’s state-controlled nuclear corporation to be his new domestic policy strategist.

Putin’s decree names Rosatom chief Sergei Kiriyenko, 54, the Kremlin’s first deputy chief of staff in charge of domestic politics, responsible for formulating a broad range of policies. Kiriyenko replaces Vyacheslav Volodin, who has been named the speaker of the newly elected lower house.

Volodin has been widely seen as one of Russia’s most influential officials, a man who directed the parliament’s work and engineered elections.

Kiriyenko shot to prominence in 1998 when he became Russia’s youngest prime minister at the age of 35, but lost his job four months later amid a financial crisis. He later served as Putin’s regional envoy before being put in charge of Rosatom in 2005.